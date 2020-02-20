Bruce Prichard Discusses Decision to Pair Shawn Michaels & Sherri Martel, Whose Idea It Was, Sherri Ending Up On HBK’s Theme Song

On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the pairing of Shawn Michaels and Sherri Martel shortly into Shawn’s singles career after he turned on Marty Jannety, launching his “Sexy Boy” persona. Highlights are below.

On how the Shawn Michaels and Sherri Martel pairing came about: “I remember Shawn always talking about, ‘Oh my God, if we only had Sherri on the outside,’ because she did 90% of the work for those guys, she was able to bump and fly and cut promos and do any and everything they needed her to do. So there was already chemistry there and I think Vince felt that dressing Shawn up, there was going to be a segment of the audience, no matter what you did with Shawn, that was still going to like him. They wouldn’t like him if he was with Sherri. So that was the rational behind that.”

On the decision to put Sherri Martel on the Shawn Michaels “Sexy Boy” theme song: “Originally, it was, I think Jimmy Hart sang it, or the other Jimmy did, but then, Jimmy and I were sitting there and Sherri was mouthing the words to it, and I said, ‘Hey Jimmy, can we have Sherri sing it? And it’s actually like her homage to Shawn Michaels.’ And he’s like, ‘Baby, I was thinking the exact same thing.’ And we got Sherri in the studio and had her do the song and it was so bad, it was good, that that’s what became, we put her voice on there and that was her homage to Shawn Michaels, he’s just a sexy boy, and the rest, as they say, is history.”

On who came up with the idea of pairing Shawn Michaels and Sherri: “It was something that Pat [Patterson] had come up with, try to enhance Shawn and take Shawn to the next level and I think it did, I think it helped Shawn tremendously, so this was one of those, you talked about DiBiase, maybe not so much, but Shawn, I thought that Shawn needed Sheri in that regard, to take him to the next level.”

