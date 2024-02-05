Brutus Creed Says Adjusting To WWE Main Roster Was ‘Uncomfortable’, Thinks It’s Better Now

In an interview with Fightful, Brutus Creed spoke about adjusting to being on the main roster, which he said was ‘uncomfortable.’ The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile debuted on RAW in the second half of last year.

He said: “It’s been surreal, to say the least. You grow up as a fan, you watch Raw, and you’re like, ‘Wow, I want to do that one day.’ It realistically becomes an exception of, ‘Oh shoot, we’re going to do it all the time.’ It’s a very surreal thing. Adjusting, I felt a little uncomfortable, but now I’m starting to feel like I belong more.”