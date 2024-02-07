Brutus Creed Reveals When He Found Out About WWE Main Roster Call-Up

The Creed Brothers, along with Ivy Nile, were called up to the main roster this past October and have been on RAW ever since. In an interview with Fightful, Brutus Creed revealed that he found out he was moving up to the main roster on his wedding day. The team debuted against Alpha Academy and ended up winning the match.

Creed said: “We didn’t actually know after our first match against Alpha Academy. We had to go back to NXT and wrestle a match. What we found was, I actually got married the same day, and I get a call from Trent [Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development Trent Wilfinger], ‘We’re going to you need full time on Raw.’ I was very emotional. It was a very emotional day, for sure.“