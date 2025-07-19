– During a recent chat with Tony Schiavone at Starrcast 2025, wrestler Bryan Danielson discussed the recent reports of WWE asking him to cease from doing the “YES!” Chants in AEW. Bryan Danielson revealed to Schiavone that WWE did indeed contact him regarding the issue, and he spoke at length about how he’s trying to get around the restrictions for the chants in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Danielson on the message he received regarding the YES! chants: “I think it’s odd, I just got a text message yesterday… I wouldn’t say threatening legal action. But, like, ‘Hey, you know if you…’ I’m not somebody who tends to criticize people. Everybody has their different values, and they have their own values. They’re just different from mine and that’s fine.”

Bryan Danielson on how he dealt with he restrictions for the chants in AEW: “Yeah, yeah (I knew there was no way to stop the ‘Yes!’ chant when I got to AEW) … And it’s also something like, am I not allowed to raise my fingers in the air? When I do it, nobody notices but I never say ‘yes!’ when I do it. I always just do this (raise my fingers in the air) and the people — so am I not allowed to do that? I don’t know. This is getting really into the weeds of stuff that is not super interesting or fun to talk about for me, and I also don’t wanna get myself or anybody else in trouble.”

Bryan Danielson did make his appearance known during the main event at AEW All In Texas last Saturday. He helped Hangman Page ward off the interfering members of the Death Riders, getting some long-awaited retribution and hitting Wheeler Yuta with a kick. Hangman Page went on to defeat Jon Moxley, regaining the AEW World Title.