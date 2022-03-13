wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Credits Team Hell No Run With Making Him A WrestleMania Main Eventer
Bryan Danielson recently looked back at his run with Kane as Team Hell No and how it helped turn him into a WrestleMania main eventer. The AEW star spoke with Metro recently and you can see a couple of highlights below:
On his tag team with Kane: “I think that period was actually the making of Daniel Bryan, as far as a WrestleMania main-eventer. That period was perfect for me because it gave me a chance to show some character and be entertaining, all that kind of stuff. But then we would go in the ring against The Shield, it would allow me to highlight some of my strengths in those tag matches, just being a ball of fire and then burn to the ground essentially.”
On working with The Shield: ‘Those guys were great at being aggressive and mean, and really giving it to you, which makes the fans sympathize with you. And those three guys specifically were perfect.”
More Trending Stories
- Production Notes For This Week’s WWE Smackdown: List of Producers, Kevin Owens Promo Scrapped, More
- D’Lo Brown Doesn’t Think He’s Done Enough to Warrant a WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Big E Shares Neck Injury Update, Says He Won’t Require Surgery (Video)
- Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown