– During a recent Q&A show with Eric Bischoff for AdFreeShows, former WCW star Buff Bagwell discussed his career and who the wrestlers were who helped him learn early on, crediting the likes of Raven and Sting. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Buff Bagwell on how Raven helped him early on in his WCW career: “Believe it or not, man, a huge help for me out of the gate was Raven. Me and Raven, a lot of people don’t know this, but Raven and I were in four different angles against each other and three different companies.”

On how Raven helped him early on: “He was a great worker at a very young age for me, and he was the first guy I saw in the ring that I said, ‘Why can’t I do what he’s doing?’ And I went straight to him.” T

On his relationship with Sting in WCW: “At WCW now, my god, you’ve got Sting. Sting was riding in the car with me when everybody thought he was absolutely crazy … but Sting loved me.”