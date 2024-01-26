Bully Ray On Cody Rhodes’ Performance In Promo With CM Punk on WWE Raw

Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes’ work in his face-to-face with CM Punk on this week’s WWE Raw. The two faced off in a promo segment that got personal on the mic, and Bully talked about Rhodes’ work in the segment on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Rhodes’ vocal mannerisms in the promo: “There was more bass in Cody’s voice to Punk, there was like more a slowing down. I almost looked at Cody as Anakin Skywalker in the beginning of that promo. He felt torn to me. Like he didn’t know what he wanted to say.”

On Punk bringing up Dusty Rhodes: “Punk coming back saying ‘Hey man, here’s the deal, your daddy called me and said keep an eye on you, kid.’ It almost feels like to a degree, Cody might have been a little uncomfortable in that space last night.”

On Rhodes saying he picked up the ball after Punk left WWE: “I never felt Cody picked up the ball and ran with it after Punk disappeared. I didn’t feel like Cody was that rebel. I take it personally when I hear guys talk about themselves as rebels and revolutionaries.”