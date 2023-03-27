wrestling / News
Bully Ray Continues To Take Shots At Referees Holding Ladders For Wrestlers
As previously reported, Bully Ray recently took shots at AEW referees for holding ladders to prevent wresters from falling. It was later pointed out the same thing happened in WWE and referees Stephon Smith and Bryce Remsburg defended their actions. Bully hasn’t stopped trolling, however, as he made fun of the practice at Sacrifice. He had a referee hold a tiny ladder for him after he climbed it. Today, he took to Twitter to continue mocking the referees.
He wrote: “WHAT A WEEKEND!!! You guys were right – I was wrong. THANK YOU to Referee “whatevah the f**k” your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world.”
WHAT A WEEKEND!!! 🩸
You guys were right – I was wrong. 🤣
THANK YOU to Referee “whatevah the f**k” your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world. @IMPACTWRESTLING @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/XHJMz8RA1Q
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Chelsea Green in Orange Dress, Kayla Braxton, Maxxine Dupri Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Matt Hardy Defends Tony Khan’s Booking of AEW, Says It’s a Collaboration Between Khan & the Talent
- Cody Rhodes Shares Message Regarding WrestleMania 39, Shares Photo of Ring Belt
- CM Punk Jokes About Making ‘Gay Love’ To Shawn Michaels In Deleted Instagram Post