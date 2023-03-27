wrestling / News

Bully Ray Continues To Take Shots At Referees Holding Ladders For Wrestlers

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bully Ray Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, Bully Ray recently took shots at AEW referees for holding ladders to prevent wresters from falling. It was later pointed out the same thing happened in WWE and referees Stephon Smith and Bryce Remsburg defended their actions. Bully hasn’t stopped trolling, however, as he made fun of the practice at Sacrifice. He had a referee hold a tiny ladder for him after he climbed it. Today, he took to Twitter to continue mocking the referees.

He wrote: “WHAT A WEEKEND!!! You guys were right – I was wrong. THANK YOU to Referee “whatevah the f**k” your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world.

