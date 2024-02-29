– During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer discussed what match will headline this weekend’s AEW Revolution event, and if Sting should go on last for his final match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on what the main event of AEW Revolution will be: “99% of the time, in my opinion, the World Heavyweight Champion goes on last. It also depends on the finishes of the match. And listen, if it’s Sting’s last match, and he gets screwed over, yes, after the screwing happens, you’re going to get the moment where Sting gets to his feet, everyone’s chanting ‘Thank you.’ But you’re going to go off the air really flat.”

Bully Ray on Sting’s match possibly going on last: “If Sting goes on last, I think that’s kind of tipping your hat to ‘We’re going off the air very happy…’ I’m all about heat, but…every once in a while, you’ve got to make the people happy. This is, to me, a tough call. Sting is the biggest star on this given night. It’s his last match. Does ‘The Icon’ Sting’s last match trump the importance of your World Heavyweight Championship match?”

Dreamer on Sting ending his career on a win: “If he retires as the tag team champion, that’s pretty cool…AEW did really, really good with that tournament, with the Continental Classic. And if you wanted to get your tag division where you elevate it, everybody for the tag titles is a cool thing to do…Sting loses his last night, and then you have a nice rah rah? I don’t know. If that team is losing, you’re switching the belts, then I say no, you put the World Title on last.”

Bully Ray on Tony Khan liking feel good moments: “Tony is notorious for feel good moments. When I say notorious, I’m not using that in a bad sense. I’m using that…Tony does feel good very well. Tony likes to make his AEW fanbase happy. So if I’m going on AEW’s history and the way they book stuff, I would say that that’s going to be a very happy, jovial sincere, emotional, moment. And not only are you going to want everybody live in the arena to feel that emotional moment, you’re going to want that to go right through your TV set, right to your people at home.”