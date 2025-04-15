Bully Ray Discusses a Potential Team 3D vs. The Hardys Rematch

– As previously noted, The Dudley Boyz (aka Team 3D) and The Hardys have been talking about running it back one more time for the two iconic tag teams. During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noted his interest in the matchup. However, the decision would currently be up to TNA management. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“You can’t blame us, you can’t blame the Hardys. Listen, I’m letting you know, it’s not up to [us] … [it’s up to] the brass at TNA, the people who run the joint at TNA — TNA ownership, TNA bosses, TNA creative, it’s on you. Including the guy who’s supposedly my best friend [Tommy Dreamer], who works on this show also.”

The Hardys currently wrestle in TNA and are the TNA World Tag Team Champions. Also, Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) and D-Von did reunite as Team 3D for some matches last year.