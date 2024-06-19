– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated the finish for Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, praising the finish. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the ending for AJ Styles vs. Cody Rhodes: “Just the intent alone was enough for him to say I quit. I love that, the fear in AJ’s eyes, Cody standing there with the steps ready to just bludgeon his face. That is an out of nowhere finish and the people popped huge for it. Think about if that was you, handcuffed to the ropes the turnbuckle, whatever and somebody is about to cave your face in with a set of steel ring steps, you’re damn right you’re going to quit.”

On Cody hitting AJ Styles with the steel steps: “Didn’t love Cody hitting AJ with the steps, I don’t think Cody needed it, I love Cody putting the steps back down, I loved Cody standing on the steps, I love the people singing Cody’s song, I wish that they would have never played Cody’s song and just let the people sing it.”

Following his win over AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes was attacked by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton then came to Cody’s aid.