Bully Ray Loves The Young Bucks Leaning Into Their New Characters

The Young Bucks have gone in a new direction since their AEW TV returns, and Bully Ray is enjoying it quite a bit. The two made their returns on AEW Dynamite last week, and this week they revealed that they are now going by “Matthew” and Nicolas” instead of Matt and Nick. Bully talked about the change in personas on Busted Open Radio, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On the duo’s new demeanor: “They are snarky douchenozzles, assholes, whatever you want to call them, and I love the fact that they’re leaning on it. I’ve always been a fan of Nick and Matt, both personally and professionally … enjoyed being in the ring with them, enjoyed talking to them backstage.”

On how the characters will play to audiences: “I think people are gonna want to hate the Bucks. I hope they embrace it. I hope they get booed out of the building every single night.