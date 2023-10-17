Bully Ray on Nick Aldis Finally Getting His Opportunity in WWE

– During this week’s Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Nick Aldis making his WWE debut last week on SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Nick has been around long enough now, Nick has learned a lot along the way –- this is Nick’s real opportunity. He looks phenomenal, can talk, can wrestle, can go -– every single tool is in Nick Aldis’ toolbox. I think he is going to shine in his spot and the beauty about Nick Aldis’ spot is not only can he look the part and speak the part of a GM. But if they ever ask him to wrestle, he could do it. The worst thing in life is wasted talent, but Nick’s talents were never wasted — I don’t think Nick’s talents were ever used to his maximum potential.”

On last week’s SmackDown, Aldis was named as the new General Manager of SmackDown. Adam Pearce was named as the new permanent GM of Monday Night Raw.