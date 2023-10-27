Bully Ray Comments on Growing Rivalry between Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis

Speaking recently on Busted Open, Bully Ray offered his perspective on the developing tensions in WWE ahead of Survivor Series (via Wrestling Inc). Ray cited the developing tensions shown by Nick Aldis’ and Adam Pearce’s interactions and predicted the two will form the foundation for the events at the upcoming show. You can find a few highlights and listen to the full podcast below.

On the rivalry between Pearce and Aldis: “I think the only thing I tweeted about on Monday night was the dynamic and the tension between Nick and Adam Pearce. Knowing that they both have pasts in the ring and they probably can still lace them up tight, both former NWA World Heavyweight Champions.”

On how the pair could function to set the stage for Survivor Series: “Hey, there’s no reason why we couldn’t see Nick and Adam heading up a Survivor Series team apiece or going at it one-on-one. So, I’m intrigued with the rivalry that Nick and Adam are bringing to the respective brands.”