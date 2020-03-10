Bully Ray vs. Eli Isom Set For ROH 18th Anniversary Show

Bully Ray has a match set for ROH’s 18th Anniversary event this weekend. ROH has announced that Ray will face Isom in a grudge match at the show, which takes place this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The full announcement is below:

Eli Isom is mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore. After being powerbombed through a table by Bully Ray at Gateway To Honor, Isom challenged him to a match at ROH 18th Anniversary in Las Vegas on March 13. Bully accepted the challenge and ROH matchmakers have sanctioned it. Bully has said that he’ll leave ROH for good if anyone can defeat him, and Isom is determined to rid the company of a man many consider to be a cancer. Bully played the “respected veteran” role when he first came to ROH at the end of 2016, but he eventually revealed his true colors. The obnoxious, toxic Hell’s Kitchen native has been wreaking havoc in ROH for the past two years. Isom, a graduate of the ROH Dojo, has come a long way since making his in-ring debut just over two years ago. The talented youngster has all the tools to be a future champion and has scored pinfalls on stars such as Grand Slam champion Christopher Daniels and former ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor.

The card for the event is:

* ROH World Championship Match: RUSH vs. Mark Haskins

* ROH Television Championship Match: Dragon Lee vs. Bandido

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal vs. Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon)

* Adam Brooks vs. Slex

* Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)

* Dealer’s Choice Match: Dan Maff vs. Kenny King vs. Bateman vs. Shane Taylor

* Session Moth Martina vs. Nicole Savoy

* PCO & Brody King vs. Alex Zayne & Rey Horus

* Bully Ray vs. Eli Isom