Bully Ray Wishes Adam Copeland Well, Critiques TNT Championship Segment From AEW Dynamite

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray spoke about the injury Adam Copeland suffered at AEW Double or Nothing and what happened with the TNT Championship. Copeland broke his tibia after jumping off the steel cage, and his belt was vacated on Wednesday night. After the Elite attempted to crown Jack Perry as the new champion, that was interrupted by Christopher Daniels, who set up a ladder match at Forbidden Door for it. Here are highlights:

On Adam Copeland: “Best wishes to Adam Copeland. Brother, you didn’t have to do that. You already got the WrestleMania moment when you speared Jeff Hardy in mid-air at WrestleMania 17.”

On the TNT title: “Did they have to do it all in one night? I would have loved to have seen Jack Perry walking around with that championship, getting some heat. Even if it was just one week, maybe just put it on him this week and then next week Jack Perry comes out and gloats and holds the championship, and we’re going to have the championship celebration for Jack Perry as your new TNT Champion.”