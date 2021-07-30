Cain Velasquez Wanted a Bigger Moment With Brock Lesnar in WWE, Talks Wrestling Future

Cain Velasquez’s time in WWE was cut short due to the pandemic, but he wishes he could have had a bigger moment with Brock Lesnar. Velasquez faced Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019 in a match that Lesnar quickly won, and had yet to appear on WWE TV again before he was ultimately in April of last year due to the pandemic. The former UFC champion discussed his short-lived run in the company speaking with In This Corner with Cyrus Fees. You can check out the audio and some highlights below, per Fightful:

On if he wanted a bigger moment with Lesnar: “Bigger, obviously. The scenario I was in, that moment, not having any experience in that world. When COVID hit, I couldn’t go anymore. You need to develop in this sport. If you want a certain product out of me that I can produce, you have to give me time. I just needed time and needed to be in there and practicing to make it second nature to where I wasn’t thinking when I’m out there. I wasn’t there yet and I was thinking so much and you could tell I was thinking. It’s just developing. The lucha is a different style and it translates for me a lot better and smoother.”

On his future wrestling plans: “I’m doing a show in December for AAA. I love AAA and I’m going to keep doing that right now. I love WWE as well, but I have to first develop myself in order for me to go out there. I’m going to keep doing stuff and have fun with it.”