Caleb Konley Insists “It Wasn’t My Decision” To Leave IMPACT

In a recent interview with A To The K, Caleb Konley (fka Kaleb With A K) shared some details regarding his departure from IMPACT Wrestling in 2022 (via Fightful). Konley offered some anecdotes about his interactions with management prior to his departure and theorized about contributing factors in the promotion’s decision to drop him. You can find a highlight and watch the complete interview below.

On the lead-up to his departure from IMPACT: “It wasn’t my decision to be honest with you guys. I’m going to tell you that Scott D’Amore, probably never coming back after this, but Scott D’Amore didn’t want me to be a wrestler. It was fine with the Suicide stuff I guess, but there were a couple instances where they would put me in the ring and I would have a match and do well, or I’d bump for a girl. I took a really good spike bump [for Nevah] and the next day I got yelled at for bumping too well. A month later, I got put into a match with Jake Something. We had a pretty good much and the producer was happy with it, and the crowd was happy with it, and I watched it on TV and they had cut out all my stuff. I got a call the next day from the producer and I was told I was in trouble for the match we had, it was not what they wanted. Little things like that continued to happen and eventually they just said that we aren’t gonna use you anymore. That might of had to do with [the fact] that every girl that I was in an angle with at the time that I left, also left shortly after me. I think they knew that was going to happen and they just wanted to write me off before they wrote them off, but yeah, it wasn’t my decision at all. As stupid as it sounds, I did want to be a wrestler and I did want to have good matches on TV and still be this character. They saw otherwise, but I did really enjoy being Kaleb With A K. It was fun to be someone completely different and I really wish it went longer, because the last few months with The Influence, that storyline was going to go on much longer and was going to be way crazier, and I was going to get to do fun stuff. I was super looking forward to it but then it just went away.”