Cameron Grimes On His Stock Market Gimmick Being Real, ‘To the Moon!” Catchphrase

Cameron Grimes says that his stock market gimmick isn’t just a gimmick; it came from his actual experiences. Grimes was a guest on After the Bell recently and revealed that his character turn where he becomes a millionaire in the stock market is reflective of what actually happened to him. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On his ‘to the moon’ catchphrase: “I got into the stock market a little over a year ago. And in stocks, ‘To the moon!’ is a big thing, because everybody wants money. And everybody wants to put money in something and watch that money go to the moon. So then I just started using it. And I used it one time, and it was another one of those things where someone did ‘To the moon!’ [online]. I was like, ‘Well, I’ve got something again here.'”

On his stock market character being based on him: “This isn’t a character thing at all. I have never — like I said, I was a low-income family, I never had any money. So when I started to make money and I put it into my savings account, I noticed interest rate on your savings account is just awful. Like, you have to have $1,000 to make one penny. And I was making money, but I wasn’t making enough money to make money in my interest. So I was, ‘This is awful!’

“So then my friends were starting to get into the stock market as well. So it was like, ‘Well, this is interesting.’ And a company, Barstool Sports, was becoming publicly-traded. So I had kind of known about Barstool Sports and I had liked what they were doing. So I was like, ‘This is the day, this is day one that they’re opening.’ So I felt like I was getting a deal. So I got in, and then it was crazy. Like, they say you’re invested. But really, once you put your money into it, you’re invested. And all a sudden, I’m looking at stock videos on YouTube like I was watching Ring of Honor in 2008. You know, like I was into it. And then I had got lucky, and GameStop and all these things kinda blew up. And next thing you know, I’m a millionaire! [laughs]”

