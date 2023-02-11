Card Announced For AAA vs. NWA: The World Is A Vampire

AAA and NWA are running a joint show in March, and the lineup has been announced. Luchablog has shared the match announcement graphic for AAA vs. NWA: The World Is A Vampire, which announced the following bouts to take place:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Daga

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion vs. Vampiro & Blue Demon Jr.

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Flammer

* AAA Trios Championship Match: Sanson, Cuatrero & Forastero vs. Thomas Latimer, Chris Masters & Kratos

* Trevor Murdoch vs. Psycho Clown

* Sal the Pal vs. Jack Cartwheel

* Aron Steven & Natalia Markova vs. Arez & La Hiedra

* Homicide & Cyon vs. Kommander & Octagon Jr.

The show takes place on March 4th in Foro Sol and is in conjunction with a Smashing Pumpkins concert.