Card Announced For AAA vs. NWA: The World Is A Vampire
AAA and NWA are running a joint show in March, and the lineup has been announced. Luchablog has shared the match announcement graphic for AAA vs. NWA: The World Is A Vampire, which announced the following bouts to take place:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Daga
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion vs. Vampiro & Blue Demon Jr.
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Flammer
* AAA Trios Championship Match: Sanson, Cuatrero & Forastero vs. Thomas Latimer, Chris Masters & Kratos
* Trevor Murdoch vs. Psycho Clown
* Sal the Pal vs. Jack Cartwheel
* Aron Steven & Natalia Markova vs. Arez & La Hiedra
* Homicide & Cyon vs. Kommander & Octagon Jr.
The show takes place on March 4th in Foro Sol and is in conjunction with a Smashing Pumpkins concert.
03/04 AAA vs NWA show pic.twitter.com/BlhXi6Cbtu
— luchablog (@luchablog) February 10, 2023
