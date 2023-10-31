Carmelo Hayes Is Tired Of People Assuming He Attacked Trick Williams

Carmelo Hayes is one of the chief suspects in Trick Williams’ attack on NXT, but he’s sick of people just assuming he did it. Williams was attacked before the #1 Contender’s Match for the NXT Championship on the October 17th episode of NXT, which took him out of the match. Hayes won the bout and has a shot against Ilja Dragunov on tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc night two. He was asked about the situation on the Black Rasslin’ Podcast and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On people assuming he attacked Trick: “I mean, I’m not tired of people asking. I’m tired of people assuming. Because you gotta understand, there’s no evidence that I did that. I could understand if it was this or that, and it’s like, ‘Oh, Melo did it.’ But it’s people kind of disrespecting my name a little a bit, disrespecting my character a little bit, assuming that I would do something like that without even, ‘Well, let’s see the facts,’ you know what mean? It really exposes people on how easily they switch. That’s been my biggest revelation in this whole thing. I’m like, ‘Damn, they really switch up on you so quick without even knowing.’ So it kind of makes you realize, ‘Oh, y’all ain’t really for me.’ If y’all was really for me, y’all would be like, ‘No, you know Melo. Melo would never do that.’ But instead, it’s like everybody turning their back on me. So it really opened by eyes on a lot of the way people are.”

On if he and Trick ever talked about a split: “No, we always talked about, ‘Yo, bro, you gotta go do your thing. I’m gonna do mine,’ which played out on TV. It was never like a, ‘Hey, screw you.’ It was never that. It didn’t even need to be that. Why can’t we both be successful? Why can’t we both succeed? It was never a, ‘Let me get one on you, you get one.’ It was never that. It is still that. That’s why I don’t understand why people, they were trying to turn us against each other before anything even happened. That’s become a them thing, it’s not a what it is thing. You’re almost trying to manifest it into something that it’s not. I understand, outside viewers, people don’t know what’s really going on inside. But me and Trick, we just both want to kill it. There’s no animosity of, ‘I’m gonna get one on you, you get one on me.’ No, it’s like, why can’t we both be successful? There’s enough room for all of us to eat.”