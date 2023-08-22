Cash Wheeler Reportedly Still On for AEW All In This Weekend

– Recently, there have been some questions surrounding AEW Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler and if he will be working this weekend’s AEW All In show at Wembley Stadium in London following his recent arrest. According to a report by Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation, Wheeler is still expected to be in attendance at the event on Sunday, August 27 and will work his scheduled matchup, teaming with FTR partner Dax Harwood against The Young Bucks in an AEW World Team Titles defense.

Following news of his arrest, which surfaced on Friday, August 18, AEW continued to advertise the matchup and Wheeler’s attendance at the show. On last Saturday’s AEW Collision, AEW aired a new video package for the matchup during the TNT broadcast.

Last Friday, Cash Wheeler (nee Daniel Wheeler) underwent his arraignment stemming from a charge for aggravated assault with a firearm that took place on July 28. An arrest warrant was issued for Wheeler on July 28, and he filed a plea of not guilty through his attorney with the Orange County, Florida circuit court on August 3.

As previously noted, Wheeler did not receive any travel restrictions or have his passport revoked at his arraingment, which would enable him to still travel to London for All In.