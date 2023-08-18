Update On Possibility of Cash Wheeler Working AEW All In After Arrest

As reported earlier today, Cash Wheeler was arrested last night for an aggravated assault with a firearm charge related to an incident on July 28. The charge is a third degree felony. An update later noted that the arrest was over an alleged “road rage incident” in which Wheeler flashed a gun at the victims.

PWInsider reports that Wheeler may still be able to take part in AEW All In after the arrest. He was not asked to surrender his passport by the Circuit Court of Orange County, Florida today. The court also did not impose any restrictions on Wheeler traveling internationally. Since has has not been convicted, he may be able to work the show as planned.

Wheeler, as part of FTR, is booked against the Young Bucks at the Wembley Stadium show in August 27.