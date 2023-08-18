UPDATED: Cash Wheeler Arrested On Assault Charge

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that an arrest warrant was issued for Cash Wheeler on July 28. That means this incident happened weeks ago and not overnight.

Wheeler filed a plea of not guilty, via his attorney, with the Orange County, Florida circuit court on August 3. His charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, is a third degree felony in the State of Florida. He will have a hearing at 1 PM this afternoon.

Original: The Orlando Sentinel reports that AEW World Tag Team Champion Daniel ‘Cash’ Wheeler has been arrested on an assault charge. Wheeler was arrested this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was booked in jail at midnight.

AEW said in a statement: “AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

There is no word on what AEW will do about All In at this time, as FTR (including Wheeler) was set to face The Young Bucks at Wembley Stadium on August 27.