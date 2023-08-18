UPDATED: MJF Defends Cash Wheeler Following Assault Arrest, Incident Report Released

UPDATED: MJF took to social media to support Cash Wheeler following the FTR member’s arrest for aggravated assault with a firearm. The AEW World Champion posted to Twitter after news of Wheeler’s arrest and arraignment broke online, writing:

“Kinda disappointed how many dorks there are on this app that jump to conclusions so quick. A ton of peoples privilege is showing. We’re all human. We’re all flawed. We all make mistakes. Take it from a guy who’s made more mistakes than most. I’ve had my ups and downs with FTR but Cash wheeler is a great dude and a bad ass. You’re getting FTR Vs Young Bucks in front of 80k plus on august 27th. Talk about that ya dweebs.”

In addition, PWInsider reports that Orange County, Florida released an incident report from the responding officer, which you can see below. The outlet redacted the personal addresses and Wheeler’s license plate.

“On July 27, 2023, at 0959 I, Officer M. Bowhay #19932, responded to [REDACTED] in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm call. Upon my arrival I spoke to the victim, Daniel Matta, who provided me with a sworn written/verbal statement that said the following: Matta stated he was driving west on Interstate 4 north of Exit 83. He noticed a Jeep Gladiator weaving in and out of traffic honking its horn, so he moved over to the far-right lane to let the Jeep pass. Matta said the Jeep took the right shoulder to drive around him on the passenger side of his vehicle. Matta looked over and noticed a white male with a beard pointing a black semi-automatic handgun out of the driver’s window at him with a strong stare. Matta said he feared for his life at this time. Matta stated he slowed down to get out of the way of the firearm and ended up behind the suspect vehicle at this time. At this time both were committed to exit 83 (Ivanhoe Blvd). Matta took pictures of the Jeep as it turned right onto College Park Drive and began to drive reckless. Matta said the Jeep beared Florida tag [REDACTED]. After taking the picture, Matta said he called 911 and gave the vehicle information to dispatch the details of what occurred. He explained he could not be late for work and asked an officer to meet him at his work [REDACTED]. I created a photo line-up using ELVIS (a database used by law enforcement for investigative purposes). Elvis selected five random photos based on the suspect’s Florida driver’s license picture Page 1 of 2 and put them in a randomized order with the suspect being the sixth picture. Officer Blinn #34211 met with Matta and presented him with the photo lineup instructions and the photo lineup. Matta quickly selected the correct picture, photo #2, of the suspect, later identified as, Daniel M. Wheeler, W/M D.O.B 5/17/1987 with 100% certainty. (See Officer Blinn’s supplement for more details.) Based on Mattas sworn statement and the positive photo lineup identification, probable cause exist to charge Wheeler with, aggravated assault with a firearm violation of F.S.S. 784.021(1)(A)-1.”

ORIGINAL: As reported earlier today, Cash Wheeler was arrested last night for an aggravated assault with a firearm charge related to an incident on July 28. The charge is a third degree felony. PWInsider reports that Wheeler had an arraignment today after previously turning himself in.

Wheeler’s arrest is believed believed to be due to a “road rage incident” and Wheeler “flashed a gun” at the other person. Wheeler’s attorney said that Cash did not know the other party. During the hearing, the word “victims” (as in plural) was used multiple times.

His bond is set for $2,500. He was ordered to turn in any weapons he owns to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office within 12 hours of his release, pending the resolution of the case. He cannot have any contact with the victims or witnesses. As previously noted, he gave a plea of not guilty via his attorney on August 3.