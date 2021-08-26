wrestling / News
Cash Wheeler Shares Graphic Photo of Arm Injury
Warning The following article contains an image of a graphic injury.
Cash Wheeler has shared a pic of the gruesome arm injury he suffered last month during a freak accident on AEW Dynamite. As previously reported, Wheeler ripped open his arm during a match at the Fight for the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite.
During a promo on tonight’s Dynamite, FTR cut a promo about getting back into the ring and Wheeler talked about how he had to deal with nerve issues due to the injury. The two are set to face Santana and Ortiz on next week’s show.
Posting to Twitter, Wheeler wrote:
“[July] 28th I had a hook stab into my arm and rip it open. For almost a month I’ve been dealing with loss of grip strength, loss of feeling/nerve damage, and wondering if this is even worth it anymore. If this is the end, we’re taking a pound of flesh with us.”
Graphic Images:
August 28th I had a hook stab into my arm and rip it open. For almost a month I’ve been dealing with loss of grip strength, loss of feeling/nerve damage, and wondering if this is even worth it anymore. If this is the end, we’re taking a pound of flesh with us. pic.twitter.com/A0xpLkX8zG
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 26, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Reveals Behind the Scenes Details Of CM Punk’s AEW Debut On Rampage
- Tony Khan Says CM Punk ‘Paid For Himself’ After First Night, Calls HIs Signing One Of The Best Deals He’s Ever Made
- Riddle On Reason WWE Dropped His First Name, His Segment With John Cena On RAW
- Paul Heyman On Why Stephanie McMahon Is His Favorite Person To Do Promo With, His Role As Roman Reigns’ Manager