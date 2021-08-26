Cash Wheeler Shares Graphic Photo of Arm Injury

Warning The following article contains an image of a graphic injury.

Cash Wheeler has shared a pic of the gruesome arm injury he suffered last month during a freak accident on AEW Dynamite. As previously reported, Wheeler ripped open his arm during a match at the Fight for the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite.

During a promo on tonight’s Dynamite, FTR cut a promo about getting back into the ring and Wheeler talked about how he had to deal with nerve issues due to the injury. The two are set to face Santana and Ortiz on next week’s show.

Posting to Twitter, Wheeler wrote:

“[July] 28th I had a hook stab into my arm and rip it open. For almost a month I’ve been dealing with loss of grip strength, loss of feeling/nerve damage, and wondering if this is even worth it anymore. If this is the end, we’re taking a pound of flesh with us.”