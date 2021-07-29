wrestling / News
Cash Wheeler Injured During AEW Fight For the Fallen Match, Update on Status
Cash Wheeler suffered a nasty injury during tonight’s Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. During the tag team match pitting FTR against Santana and Ortiz, Wheeler got a cut on his arm when he was shoved off the ropes and his arm hit the metal between the post and the turnbuckles. The match went to the finish soon after, with Dax Harwood picking up the win for FTR.
PWInsider reports that the injury was described as a “really bad cut” and a freak injury. AEW’s medical staff immediately tended to Wheeler and he is now okay. No word on whether he’ll miss any ring time yet.
Cash Wheeler is definitely injured & he was bleeding badly, #ProWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEW Hope he gets well and can recover, this would be a major set back for him during this time, but his health is more important. pic.twitter.com/8zNdYB2TrI
— Ryan (@MrKingCoop) July 29, 2021
