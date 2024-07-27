Ash by Elegance on How You Become a Star Outside of WWE

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, TNA Wrestling star Ash by Elegance spoke about transitioning to wrestling outside of WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ash by Elegance on how to present yourself outside of WWE: “You have to present yourself in the way you want to be utilized. You can be a star somewhere [other than WWE] if you apply yourself and never give up.”

On joining TNA: “They start with an indie promotion, they start with a TNA and they’re trying to climb and climb and climb and they might not ever get there. I was there and came off and was very surprised by the land of opportunity. It’s just believing in yourself and knowing that you have a lot to give and a lot to offer.”