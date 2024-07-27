CM Punk Compares WWE in 2024 to 2014 When He Left

– While in attendance at the San Diego Comic-Con this week, WWE Superstar CM Punk spoke to Ringside Collectibles, where he compared the WWE of 2024 to the one of 2014 when he left the company. Punk noted that if WWE was the way it is now back in 2014, he wouldn’t have left.

Punk said on the topic (via Fightful), “Yeah, absolutely. To, to a point where I almost don’t like talking about it because everyone thinks I’m just like toeing the company line, you know, but I know if this place is the way it was now, I wouldn’t have left 10 years ago. This is the most basic way I can explain it. Really exciting.”

CM Punk is currently scheduled to finally return to the ring one week from today at WWE SummerSlam. He will face bitter rival, Drew McIntyre, in a singles match. Seth Rollins will serve as the special guest referee. WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.