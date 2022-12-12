Cathy Kelley On Why She Left WWE, What Led To Her Return

Cathy Kelley is back in WWE after a couple of years away, and she recently discussed the reasons for her exit and how her return came together. Kelley was a guest on Kristian Harloff’s The Big Thing and discussed leaving WWE as well as her return; you can check out some highlights below:

On why she left the company: “You know, I really wanted room for growth. And it feels like at the time, I had hit a cap there of what I was able to do. So there were other projects that I wanted to work on like writing a movie, which I ended up doing, writing a couple pilots and treatments for projects. With WWE’s schedule it doesn’t always allow you to focus on other creative ventures, and those are things that are — I mean, as you guys know very very very time consuming.”

On her return to the company: “So [I] got to do those things um and then yeah, always stayed in touch with Stephanie and Hunter throughout that. So they knew all the projects that I was working on. They made it very clear that the door was always open, and then [it] just kind of happened.”

On Vince McMahon’s exit: I saw, I think just like a lot of other people on the internet, that Hunter was going to be running everything. But I think around the same time, it was right around his birthday because I remember I just sent him a birthday text. And that’s kind of what snowballed everything for for me coming back. It turned from a text into a Zoom call with Stephanie, and conversations just kept on going. So it seemed like the right time, right opportunity.”

