Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 1.3.23

It’s Tuesday night and you know what that means! We are back for another episode of Dark. We have thirteen matches to get through so lets save some time and just jump into it.

Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Kind of forgot about both of these guys to be honest. Still waiting for Pillman to really find himself. Decent back and forth early with Pillman getting the upperhand here and there until he tweaked his knee. It looked like he was faking the injury to get the best of Daniels but he continues to sell it as Daniels maintains control. Pillman attempts to break free but is quickly shut down and Daniels with a crossbody cover for two. Pillman finally gets some distance between the two with a dropkick. He follows with a series of lariats and a backbody drop to Daniels. Pillman attempts a superkick and Daniels blocks it, they exchange strikes, Pillman drops him with a dropkick. Daniels back in control lays into Pillman with a series of shots to the head and a backbody drop. Pillman with a superkick and cover for two. He heads up top and attempts an elbowdrop but Daniels counters and drops him with a urinage and then follows up with the BME for the win.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a sound match and I was genuinely interested in who would win as we don’t see Daniels wrestle a whole lot in AEW and have seen Pillman get a couple of runs here and there. I’d like this more if it meant we’d see Daniels on Dark a lot but i’m not certain thats where we are headed.

– Nemeth cuts a promo saying he looks at AEW and sees lots of small actors but there is only one Hollywood Hunk, Nemeth asks if he has a match later and promises an autograph later. This was pointless. Give a jobber a promo before giving Nemeth any time on Dark please.

Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone

Emi takes control early on in this one but Stone with a moment of offense ducking a lariat and taking Emi down with some unique leg based offense. Emi back in control and hits Jada with the we will chop you and a running crossbody in the corner. Emi up top and hits a moonsault and covers for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: Average squash match.

– Arn Anderson is backstage with Brian Pillman and Brock Anderson. He offers to take Pillman under his wing. Pillman makes up a story about how his dad told him if he ever wanted to make it in wrestling he said to follow Arn. Arn tells him not to follow him but they’ll work together and see how it goes.

Ryan Nemeth vs. Dak Draper

Nemeth with the pre match attack and it works for a moment but Dak is quick to gain control. Dak with a nice burst of offense but Nemeth counters into a quick neckbreaker and covers for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: Gotta get Nemeth a win before he loses to someone way better than he is I suppose. Kind of a weird match to let Dak get so much offense but lose to a neck breaker.

Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta

Nice back and forth grapple exchange before Blake takes control. Maluta sent to the outside and Blake follows with a moonsault to the outside. Maluta catches Blake lacking and drops him with a dropkicka nd cover for two. Blake sent into the corner he attempts to counter but Maluta with a burst of offense maintains control and drops him before covering for two. Blake to his feet and they exchange before Blake his a lethal injection. Blake sends Maluta head first into the corner and hits a half and half suplex. Blake up top but Maluta rolls outside, Blake attempts a baseball slide. Blake with a springboard cutter off the stairs then sends Maluta back into the ring. Blake up top, he hits a 450 for the victory.

Rating: ***1/4

Review: This was a lot of fun and it was nice to see Blake pick up a win. I liked how much offense Maluta got here because he’s been around a lot and its cool for him to seem to be making progress forward even if it’s just against Blake.

Leon Ruffin vs. Ari Daivari

Ari cuts a promo pre match and offers to let Leon into the trustbusters if Leon just lays down. Leon says he doesn’t lay down for jackasses like Ari. Ari in control early but Ruffin counters sending Ari outside. Ruffin with a dive on Ari outside. Jeeves distracts Ruffin allowing Ari to get the upperhand sending Leon into the guard rail. Back in the ring, Ruffin counters a sleeperhold and avoids Ari before hitting him with a flying elbow. Ari and Leon exchange strikes before Ruffin drops Ari with a huge lariat. Ruffin with a springboard cutter and covers for two. All of the Trustbusters distract Ruffin finally allowing Ari to get the victory. Post match The Trustbusters beat down Leon Ruffin. A.R. Fox and Blake Christian come out to help Ruffin.

Rating: ***

Review: The match was good fun and post match sets up a solid six man tag in the future. I like Ruffin a lot as a solid week to week job guy who can get exciting bursts of offense from time to time.

Rohit Raju vs. Richard Adonis

Nice back and forth to begin the match. Raju in control early but Adonis with a burst of offense. Raju counters sending Adonis into the corner. Raju with a cannonball to Adonis, stiff double foot stomps from Raju and he covers for the win.

Rating: **

Review: This was a decent squash I guess. I am not that interested in Raju. Adonis was pretty interesting but nothing in this match really stood out for me.

Jora Johl vs. Jarrett Diaz

Nice pop for Diaz to start the match. Johl in control early, he hits a delayed suplex and then follows with a big boot to Diaz. Johl attempts a fireman’s carry but Diaz lands on his feet, he attempts a thrust kick but Johl counters. Diaz finally hits the thrust kick, DIaz with a springboard right into a knee from Johl. Johl covers for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: Not the impressive squash Johl was hoping for, the big move for the finish didn’t really hit and felt a little flat. I’d like to see more of Diaz.

– Rohit Raju is backstage and cuts your typical Rohit Raju promo putting everyone on the roster on notice.

Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco

Silver in control early before tagging in Reynolds and they drop Blanco with a tag team move. Reynolds in the corner and he’s caught off guard by Ray. Ray tags in and maintains control until Reynolds drops him. Loco tries to get involved but he’s sent outside by Silver. Silver and Reynolds hit their big combo finish and Reynolds covers for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: Pretty typical Dark Order squash match, the burst of offense finish is cool but it just feels better used sparingly in big matches.

Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

Back and forth early with an awkward moment as Woods has to reset his suplex and hit it on Gray. Woods and Nese with the quick tags as Nese and Woods tag in and out working over Gray in the corner. Gray breaks free and tags in Alanis who drops Nese with a series of big boots. Woods with the blind tag, Alanis covers and Woods kicks the taste out of his mouth. Nese hangs up Gray on the top rope into a german suplex. Nese tags in and they hit the combination finish for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: I like the way the Varsity Athletes work together. Woods is a bad ass and Nese is starting to grow on me. I liked the aggression from Alanis even if he did just get his head kicked in.

Kiera Hogan vs. Kaci Lennox

Kiera in control early she hits a dropkick to Kaci in the corner then a hip attack. Kiera with the sliding dropkick and covers for two. Kaci walks into a suplex from Kiera who drops her with a suplex and covers for the quick victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: I am just glad to see Kiera hogan. Her opponent was ok, really nice to see Kiera getting along well with the crowd post match even signing an autograph for a fan.

Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay vs. Ryzin & Cameron Stewart

Decent back and forth early until Cam hits a dropkick that completely misses Sonny but Sonny falls for anyways. Yikes. Ryzin tags in and has control for a moment but Kiss quickly sends him head first into the mat and tags in Slim J. Slim J with the shoulder into the midsection in the corner. Slim J hits a SICK kick off the top rope I am not even sure how he did that without breaking his neck. Sonny tags in and lightly chokes Ryzin in the corner with his boot. Kiss chokes away Ryzin on the middle rope, Stewart tries to cheer on Ryzin, Kiss attempts to toss Ryzin but he fights free and tags in Stewart. Stewart is dropped, Slim J in and they hit the combo neck breaker to Ryzin. Slim J with a diving reverse DDT to Stewart. Sonny with a WILD 450 splash and covers for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This match had some really great moments and some really not great moments. I love Slim J, he’s easily a highlight for the Trustbusters.

Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez

Back and forth early and somehow we have another AWFUL dropkick spot. The crowd is audibly shitting on it. Dominguez in control and has an UGLY kip up superkick into a cover. Dean with a German and a wicked dropkick that sends Dominguez FLYING into the corner. Dean up top and hits a splash onto Dominguez for the cover.

Rating; N/A

Review: This was not a good match. I’m just glad it was short, Dean’s offense at the end was decent but the few botches in that short time was not great.

Top Flight vs. The Workhorsemen

Darius and Henry lock up early, Henry smacks Darius but he quickly responds dropping Henry and covering him for two. Dante tags in and Darius holds Henry in the corner, Dante with a lariat and tags in Darius. Great team work from top flight. Drake sent outside and Darius makes himself a launchpad allowing Darius to dropkick JD outside. Top Flight teases a dive to the outside but The Workhorsemen move. They head back in and walk right into a series of kicks from Top Flight. Darius works over Henry before tagging in Dante. Nice quick tags from Top Flight. Drake gets involved allowing Henry to get control working over the neck of Darius. Henry and Dante exchange words as Henry continues to work over Darius. Drake tags in and lays into Darius with a chop. Darius fights back and fights free of both Henry and Drake tagging in Dante. Dante drops Henry off the apron and hits Drake with a series of kicks to the leg. Dante does a flip off Drake landing on his feet but Henry catches him. Dante fights free and tries to take out Drake but he counters with a unique suplex. Henry tags in and heads up top, Henry with a diving knee drop and covers for two. Snapsuplex from Henry and he covers again for two. Drake tags in and works over Dante. Henry with the tag attempts a powerbomb but Dante counters with a rana. Henry sends Darius off the apron but Dante drops Henry with a big kick to the chest. Dante and Henry make tags. Darius drops Henry before nailing Drake in the corner. Henry sent into the corner and Darius takes them both out. Darius sends Henry into the ropes and hits a Spanish fly covering for two. Darius sends Drake and Henry to the outside before tagging in Dante. Dante with a dive taking out both men. Henry sent back into the ring and Dante with a big top rope dropkick and covers for two. Darius tags in but Henry is unaware. Henry runs right into a kick from Darius, Dante with a superkick and then a flatliner covering for two. Darius sets Henry on his shoulders, and tags in Dante. Henry counters and drops Dante on top rope and Darius on the inside. Henry with a kick and heads up top. Darius sets Henry up for the combonation nose dive, and hit it Dante covering for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a great match with a funky finish. It was a cool finish but it’s unfortunate they set it up wrong at first and had to fix it, oh well though it was a solid main event.