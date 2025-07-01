wrestling / News
Chad Gable Set To Undergo Surgery
June 30, 2025 | Posted by
Chad Gable will undergo surgery to fix the injury he recently suffered, as noted on tonight’s WWE Raw. As previously reported, Gable is dealing with an undisclosed injury and it was announced on Monday’s show that he’ll be off TV in order to undergo surgery and the recovery process.
No word on how long Gable will be out. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Gable for a quick and full recovery.
Chad Gable says we never know if El Grande Americano will show up while he's away 👀#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/uF5CLu9i1T
— The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) June 30, 2025