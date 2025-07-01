wrestling / News

Chad Gable Set To Undergo Surgery

June 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chad Gable American Made Adam Pearce WWE Raw 6-30-25 Image Credit: WWE

Chad Gable will undergo surgery to fix the injury he recently suffered, as noted on tonight’s WWE Raw. As previously reported, Gable is dealing with an undisclosed injury and it was announced on Monday’s show that he’ll be off TV in order to undergo surgery and the recovery process.

No word on how long Gable will be out. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Gable for a quick and full recovery.

