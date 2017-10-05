wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Comments on Sneak Peek of Ric Flair 30 For 30 Special, Jerry Lawler vs. Buff Bagwell Set For October 19th

October 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Charlotte & Ric Flair

– Charlotte posted the following on Twitter, commenting after watching a sneak peek at the ESPN 30 For 30 special on her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The special debuts on November 7th…

– According to wrestlinginc.com, Jerry Lawler will face Buff Bagwell at the free “Downtown Meltdown” wrestling show in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, October 19th at 7PM. The event will take place on Beale Street at Handy Park.

