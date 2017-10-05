WWE News: Charlotte Comments on Sneak Peek of Ric Flair 30 For 30 Special, Jerry Lawler vs. Buff Bagwell Set For October 19th

– Charlotte posted the following on Twitter, commenting after watching a sneak peek at the ESPN 30 For 30 special on her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The special debuts on November 7th…

.@RoryKarpf showed me my dads .@RicFlairNatrBoy .@30for30 before it airs Nov. 7th! The world will finally understand my dads first LOVE. 👏🏻 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 5, 2017

– According to wrestlinginc.com, Jerry Lawler will face Buff Bagwell at the free “Downtown Meltdown” wrestling show in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, October 19th at 7PM. The event will take place on Beale Street at Handy Park.