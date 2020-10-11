wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reacts to Becky Lynch’s 2016 Brand Jump in WWE Day Of Clip, Wrestling Birthdays

October 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair

– A new clip from WWE’s The Day Of: The 2016 Draft is online, with Charlotte Flair getting emotional as Becky Lynch got drafted to Smackdown. You can see the clip below from the special, which is now available on WWE Network:

– Happy birthday to Ricochet (32), Rhea Ripley (24), Rikishi (55), and Taz (53), all of whom celebrated their birthdays today.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, WWE Day Of, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading