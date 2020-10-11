wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reacts to Becky Lynch’s 2016 Brand Jump in WWE Day Of Clip, Wrestling Birthdays
October 11, 2020 | Posted by
– A new clip from WWE’s The Day Of: The 2016 Draft is online, with Charlotte Flair getting emotional as Becky Lynch got drafted to Smackdown. You can see the clip below from the special, which is now available on WWE Network:
The 2016 #WWEDraft was an emotional one for @MsCharlotteWWE and @BeckyLynchWWE.
An all-new #WWETheDayOf is now available to stream anytime on the 🔓 Free Version 🔓 of @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/MC1ufz3QpP
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 11, 2020
– Happy birthday to Ricochet (32), Rhea Ripley (24), Rikishi (55), and Taz (53), all of whom celebrated their birthdays today.
