Charlotte Flair Wants to Main Event WrestleMania With Rhea Ripley

– During a recent interview with Kevin Raphaël and Pat Laprade on Les anti-pods de la lutte (via Fightful), WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair spoke on her upcoming WrestleMania 39 title matchup against Rhea Ripley. Flair expressed that she wants their match to be in the main event.

Charlotte Flair stated, “Rhea and I are main event quality, it’s a main event story, and I want to be in the main event with her. I know it’s going to be that good.”

WWE has not yet announced which matchups will headline Nights 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes is also slated to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the event. WrestleMania 39 will be held over April 2 and 3 at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.