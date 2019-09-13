Charlotte Flair On Who WWE’s Next Breakout Women’s Star Is, Next Step of Women’s Evolution

– Charlotte Flair spoke with Smacktalks for a new interview promoting WWE 2K20 and spoke about WWE’s next breakout women’s star, Becky Lynch being on the game’s cover and more. You can check out some highlights and the video below:

On Becky Lynch being one of the cover stars for WWE 2K20: “Oh, I could not be any more ecstatic for her. I mean, it’s a great way to close out the incredible year that she had. Being on the cover was only fitting, especially with the WrestleMania moment that she had.”

On what the next step of the Women’s Evolution will be: “I think just continuing the momentum and headlining WrestleMania again, and just proving that it wasn’t just a one-year thing or a fluke. It’s, you know, that women can continue to deliver like this at high levels. And I think it’s just gonna take a couple of years to show that. You know, maybe we won’t main event this year, but it’ll happen again.”

On the next breakout women’s star: “Ooh. Well, I’m expecting big things from Nikki Cross. I’m a huge fan of hers. I know she’s been on the main roster, Raw and Smackdown for a few months now, maybe a year, I’m not really sure. But it takes time and I think she’s gonna have that breakout moment soon, and I’m 100% behind her. I think from NXT, Bianca Belar just has it, like she doens’t have to try. She just has this natural swag. She’s a star and that’s the one thing you can’t teach. You can teach someone how to wrestle, you can come up with a character, but whether you have it or not, that’s on you and she has it. So I think she’s the next big thing.”

