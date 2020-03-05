wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Earns Spot in NXT TakeOver: Tampa Ladder Match
Chelsea Green is the first person to qualify for the ladder match to crown a #1 contender at NXT TakeOver: Tampa. Green defeated Shotzi Blackheart to earn a spot in the match, which will crown the next challenger to the NXT Women’s Championship after Rhea Ripley defends it against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Some pics and video from the match are below.
The remainder of the competitors will be determined in thc coming weeks for Takeover.
TANKS FOR COMING, @Shotziblack, but @ImChelseaGreen is headed to #NXTTakeOver: Tampa!#WWENXT @RobertStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/boOKzgLA7y
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 5, 2020
A spot in the Number One Contender's Ladder Match at #NXTTakeOver: Tampa is the prize for @ImChelseaGreen (and the #RobertStoneBrand!) or @Shotziblack!#WWENXT@RobertStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/tYfNmESDmu
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2020
