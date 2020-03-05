Chelsea Green Earns Spot in NXT TakeOver: Tampa Ladder Match

Chelsea Green is the first person to qualify for the ladder match to crown a #1 contender at NXT TakeOver: Tampa. Green defeated Shotzi Blackheart to earn a spot in the match, which will crown the next challenger to the NXT Women’s Championship after Rhea Ripley defends it against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Some pics and video from the match are below.

The remainder of the competitors will be determined in thc coming weeks for Takeover.