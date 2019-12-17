wrestling / News
Chris DeJoseph Returned To WWE Work At TLC
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Chris DeJoseph officially made his return to the WWE creative team this past Sunday at the TLC PPV. He was not backstage at RAW, however. This comes after his exit from MLW earlier in the month, one month after he was named a co-executive producer.
DeJoseph previously worked for WWE from 2004-2010 and was a senior writer/producer. He also had some on-camera appearances as Big Dick Johnson. After he left WWe, he helped create Lucha Undergorund and was the co-executive producer for four seasons. He also worked as the senior story producer for Big Brother on CBS and Hotel Paradise on FOX.
