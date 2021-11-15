Chris Dickinson Will Miss NJPW Strong Tapings Due To Injury

As we previously reported, Chris Dickinson suffered an injury at NJPW Battle in the Valley, after he hit a frog splash and had to be taken to the back. He had been holding his hamstring after the splash. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Dickinson will miss the NJPW Strong tapings today due to the injury. Dickinson was set to team with Alex Zayne against Jay White and Hikuleo, but will now be replaced by Yuya Uemura.

The statement reads:

As he undergoes evaluation and treatment, he will be unable to compete on Monday November 15’s NJPW STRONG tapings in Riverside California.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Chris wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following card change has been made to Monday’s event.

Jay White & Hikuleo vs Chris Dickinson & Alex Zayne

Jay White & Hikuleo vs Yuya Uemura & Alex Zayne

We invite fans to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling in wishing Chris the very best in his recovery.