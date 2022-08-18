Chris Hero Says He Still Has Plenty More To Do in Wrestling

– During a recent interview with POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson at The Gathering, former WWE NXT Superstar Chris Hero discussed his career and possibly getting back into the ring. Below are some highlights:

Chris Hero on Chris Jericho considering him for the Five Labors of Jericho: “I think we need some ‘Labours of Chris Hero’ [he laughed]. But I will say you’re welcome for getting Juventud [Guerrera] in the mix because whatever was speculated, I believe that-that was what ended up happening.”

On waiting for the “right thing” to get him back in the ring: “I feel like last year, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m just waiting for the right thing to hop back in’ and here we are a year later, I’m still waiting for that right thing. I feel like — I’ve said this a little bit on my Twitch, ChrisHeroTwitch if you mess around with that. I do these killer watchalongs. I’ve really been enjoying it but I’m really candid there with my — I call it my ‘territory’, that’s all my people… Okay, I love wrestling and there’s so much good stuff going on, but it’s almost too much good stuff going on that it’s just a lot of noise and I don’t wanna interject myself right in the middle of a whole noisy situation and that’s not that I don’t believe in myself or have faith that whatever I do is gonna kick ass, I know it will. But I want to set myself up for success and the example that I’ve used a lot in personal conversations is like Mania weekend last year. How many graphics did you see for matches that are just like unreal, a dream match, like holy sh*t, like whatever, right? And how many of those matches did you watch in full? How many of them have you seen GIFS of? And how many of ‘em did you even forget happened? And these are very talented wrestlers from all over the world so, I am just being very thoughtful about what I do. I’ve got a couple things in mind. Not to get into it, I also have some personal stuff going on familywise that has made it difficult to concentrate. But, we’re going in the right direction. I’m excited. I’ve got these interviews that I do, I got some appearances, I do a little bit of producing. I help out with a couple shows here and there. I’m in discussions with a couple groups about also helping out. I love looking at wrestling from the other side and building relationships with people. I’ve got some step-children, some step-nephews and nieces on the independents that I watch and kind of [give advice to], because the time that I spent with Ring of Honor, I think I built relationships with a lot of good people and I just want them to succeed man and you can tell when you talk to people, how much they love it and you know they’re gonna make it. You just don’t know what it is, so I’m just kind of along for the ride and if I can toss ‘em a bone here and there and they’re like — ten years down the road, they’re like, yeah man, he really helped me. I’m like, yeah, that’s good for me, you know?”

On what he’s accomplished in his career and still having more to do in wrestling: “Yeah, absolutely [I’m happy with what I’ve accomplished]. It is mind-blowing to go back and just — because what are we?… September will be my 24th year. I realize I’ve been inactive for two years. I’m still gonna count those two years. If Terry Funk can count, you know [Hero laughed]. No, I am just overwhelmed with a lot of the things that I’ve been able to do, places I’ve been able to travel, the time that I’ve spent, the people I’ve been in cars with, the blood, sweat and tears I’ve shared with some people. It’s really cool. I will say that I am content, but I’m not satisfied. I got plenty more to do and I think I have something. My body of work speaks for itself but I think I have something in here that can really change things and I’m gonna keep working toward it man.”

Chris Hero on wanting to push wrestling forward in a positive way: “I had my podcast named ‘Can Chris Hero Save Wrestling?’ That was the thought process and that’s what I feel man and it’s not that wrestling needs to be saved but like, I want to push things forward. I want everything to be as good as possible, right? When something is good, to me, it can be a disappointment if I think it should be great, right? And if something is just OK, it can be an overwhelming success based on what it could have been so I look at things, not just what they are but what they could be, good and bad so I just, man, I wanna be a positive force. I feel like the wrestling world, critically, is like you got right and you got left and it’s like, ‘Nobody knows how to work, nobody knows how to sell, nobody –’ da, da, da, da, right? And then you have the, ‘Everything is awesome, everything’s great, everybody’s killing it,’ right? And it’s like, some of this is true and some of this is true and I am right in the Goddamn middle, so I feel like in a positive, encouraging way, I got something to give and you know, whether it’s physically, whether it’s mentally, whether it’s kind of just chatting with you right now and putting some media out there for people to look at and make their brain change a little bit or fluctuate, I’m all about that.”