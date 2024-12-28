Chris Jericho Beats Anthony Bowens Due To Accidental Max Caster Hit On AEW Rampage

The Acclaimed ran into some miscommunication that cost Anthony Bowens his match against Chris Jericho on AEW Rampage. Friday night’s series finale saw Jericho battle Bowens in singles action. Max Caster got involved in the match, but it backfired when he and Bryan Keith were trying to pull the ROH World Championship from each other.

Keith let go of the title and Caster accidentally hit Bowens with it, leading to Jericho getting the pinfall. It marks the latest bit of tension between the Acclaimed teammates, which has been ramping up in the past few months.