wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Retains ROH World Title At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
Chris Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Title in a four-way match at AEW Full Gear tonight. Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara and Claudio Castagnoli to retain the title, pinning Claudio after a Judas Effect.
Jericho has been champion for 59 days after winning it from Claudio on September 21.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.
.@ClaudioCSRO is the first competitor in this 4-way battle for the @ringofhonor World Championship match!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/8vwxo0cmPd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson makes his entrance to challenge for the @ringofhonor World Championship!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQTkk6 pic.twitter.com/EvEUCpMICf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
#SpanishGod @sammyguevara is ready for this #ROH World Championship Match!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQTkk6 pic.twitter.com/4rupsF7Ywo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
The #ROH World Champion, #TheOcho @IAmJericho!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/llPkhQgGQf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
It's not just a handshake between these two #BlackpoolCombatClub teammates in this match! @bryandanielson @ClaudioCSRO
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/dHjrqlG2zg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
#TheOcho @IAmJericho letting @sammyguevara know who rules the roost around these parts
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/4QtEwKZ1Od
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Incredible offense by the #JerichoAppreciationSociety!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/DtERT6ovYw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
.@sammyguevara with the Codebreaker on @IAmJericho?!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/Movm3jB1YS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Do we have a new #ROH World Champion in @sammyguevara?!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/F19XLqVZqX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
The momentum shifting significantly in this #ROH World Championship match!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/xvQRHhzgkL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Leaping Judas Effect right onto the Giant Swing by the champ @IAmJericho!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/XRR1hYcmRp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022