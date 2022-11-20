Chris Jericho Retains ROH World Title At AEW Full Gear (Clips)

Chris Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Title in a four-way match at AEW Full Gear tonight. Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara and Claudio Castagnoli to retain the title, pinning Claudio after a Judas Effect.

Jericho has been champion for 59 days after winning it from Claudio on September 21.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.

