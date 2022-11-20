Join 411’s Live AEW Full Gear Coverage

Hey kids! Newark, New Jersey hosts the last All Elite Wrestling PPV event of 2022. The 2021 edition of Full Gear saw the AEW World Championship change hands in the main event, as “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Kenny Omega to end their multi-year conflict. Most experts expect this year’s Full Gear to end in similar fashion, with Maxwell Jacob Friedman set to challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in front of his adoring fans. Will tonight be the night MJF reaches the top of AEW? We’ll find out in just a matter of hours.

Until then, we’ve got a loaded pre-show & show to wade though with more title matches than you can shake a stick at. Let’s get dangerous!

Excalibur welcomes us to the Prudential Center as Zero Hour begins. He’s joined by Taz & the great Tony Schiavone to run down tonight’s matches.

QT Marshall, Cole Karter, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto & Lee Johnson vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, “Very Evil, Very Mysterious Partner” & Rocky Romero: Tony “spoils” the evil & mysterious partner before the Best Friends contingent comes out. The four named individuals make their way to the ring, and start the match 4 on 5. Chucky T & Solo start things. Chucky evades in the corner, hits a Flatliner into a Koji clutch. Solo quickly finds the ropes. Tret tags in for a double shoulderblock & some flexing. Chops in the corner, Solo misses one of this own and gets chopped down. QT with a knee to Trent’s back, Johnson tags in. The offense doesn’t last long for the Factory, and we see some double & triple teaming from Best Friends/Roppongi Vice. Romero with the Forever clotheslines in the corner and a strike to Johnson. QT comes in to eat punches from three men as our referee has lost control. OC winds up, but QT falls before OC bothers to punch. The hug is teased, but the Factory breaks it up. They hit a five-way hug of their own! Lee stomps away on Trent in the corner, then tags Comoroto in. Trent takes the Flair flip in the corner and tumbles outside wherte Johnson can stomp away on him. Karter tags in, Comoroto with the slam, Karter with the missed frog splash. QT cuts the tag off, hits some cheap shots in the corner but Orange evades. Trent with the suplex, Orange is the only option to make the tag so here he comes against Comoroto. Hands in pockets, some brutal kicks, Comoroto misses the clothesline and Cassidy hits the dropkick. Monkey flip for Karter, Johnson & Solo get double ranaed. QT in with a kick and a right hand. Cassidy with the corner flip, then some turnbuckle pad head smashes for Marshall. QT gets cross-bodied, but answers with a big elbow. OC isolated by the Factory, some Vegomatic action by Solo & Comoroto gets a two count. QT goes for a Diamond cutter on Trent, but Trent hits the tornado DDT. Solo gets a sole food/half & half combo. Romero with a driver on Comoroto. Blue Thunder by Johnson, Cassidy with a PK & DDT. Goes for the Orange Punch, Karter knocks him down and poses. Karter with a dive…onto his own men. Kinda odd. Best Friends wipe out people on a dive. QT with the Diamondcutter on OC! Orange rolls under the ropes, which puts him in position for a piledriver on the steps…and now we hear Danhausen’s music! A darker version of Danhausen than we’ve seen here in AEW, with his jar of teeth and a spike. Danhausen tags OC, hits a German suplex on Marshall. Northern lights suplex for Karter. Clothesline for Solo. Comoroto eats an Orange Punch, then Danhausen serves him some teeth! Big boot ends it!

<b<Winners: Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Danhausen & Rocky Romero (11:49 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Danhausen spikes QT, then we get a somewhat awkward five-way hug.

Renee Paquette is with Takeshita, the newest member of the AEW roster. He’s very happy to be here, and I’m mildly shocked that somebody got interviewed without an interruption. Doesn’t happen often in AEW.

Ethan Page joins commentary for the next match, as he’ll face the winner on Dynamite.

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Ricky Starks: Cage attacks Starks before we can finish looking back at Starks’s win over Lance Archer last night. Cage shoulderblocks Starks to the floor and whips him into the barricade. Cage drops Starks on the apron. Taz in fact has an orange wallet. Cage deadlift superplexes Starks back into the ring & does some posing. Cage with some shots in the corner. Starks fights back before getting kneed. Cage whips Starks headfirst into the second turnbuckle in an awkward spot. He seems a little rocked, but fights back with some chops. Cage answers with a backbreaker. Cage then hits the Broski Boot on Starks. Whip into the corner, Starks gets the feet up and fights back for a second. Torando DDT blocked, as is a rollup, but Starks with a running elbow in the corner, then a flying clothesline. Starks goes up top, Cage catches him on the crossbody and hits a backbreaker for two. Starks fights out of a suplex attempt, then hits the tornado DDT for two. Fans chant for Ricky to go. Cage blocks the Roshambo with a backdrop, Starks counters the Weapon X with a sunset flip for 2.9. Starks hits a spear that only gets two. Cage with a power & buckle bomb, then a discus lariat gets two. Cage goes to the high rent district, misses the elbowdrop. Starks counters with a Destroyer, then the Roshambo!

Winner: Ricky Starks (9:00 via pinfall)