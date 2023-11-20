Chris Jericho Reveals Inspiration For ‘Golden Jets’ Team Name

During the post-show media scrum at AEW Full Gear (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho spoke about how he came up with the ‘Golden Jets’ team name for himself and Kenny Omega.

He said: “We just thought it was a real natural progression to form a team after being such great rivals in the beginning of AEW. I think the first year, we worked quite a few very important matches including the very first pay-per-view main event, the very first Stadium Stampede, so then there is a lot — the Street Fight that we had in Daily’s Place, which was amazing — so Kenny [Omega] and I always had this idea. The name, the Golden Jets, obviously is kind of a takeoff on the Golden Lovers, but also the most famous hockey player in Winnipeg history is Bobby Hull, who’s ‘The Golden Jet,’ and Kenny and I are both from Winnipeg obviously, so we just thought that’s a great name.“