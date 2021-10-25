Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea: Four Leaf Clover Set For March

The next Chris Jericho cruise has been announced, as the fourth edition of the Rock ‘N’ Rager at Sea is set for March of next year. The cruise will be titled “Four Leaf Clover” and sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas on March 14-18, 2022.

Here’s the full release on the next cruise (via Fightful):

Are you ready to hit the seas with Chris Jericho?!

Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Four Leaf Clover is setting sail for the fourth wave of the most exciting vacation experience to ever hit the high seas! Join Chris Jericho, Fozzy, AEW and friends and “get lucky” this St. Patrick’s Day as we take over Norwegian Pearl and sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas March 14-18, 2022.

This will be the ONLY chance to set sail with Chris Jericho in 2022 – so don’t miss out on our next adventure!

The Four Leaf Clover will feature brand new experiences including the cruise-exclusive game show, “Are You Smarter Than Le Champion” and the most epic St. Patrick’s Day party of ALL TIME! Plus, you can look forward to meeting new legends, getting up-close-and-personal for the action-packed wrestling matches, rockin’ out during musical performances, and so much more!

Don’t get pinned with The Judas Effect down payment – book at your assigned Earliest Booking Time and set up Automatic Monthly Billing! We have multiple payment plan options to suit your needs. All pricing and payment plan details can be found on our website.

NEW for 2022! With Sixthman’s new credit program, Uplift, planning your payments is easier than ever! Check out the details here.

As a Rager at Sea alumni, you’ll have the opportunity to reserve your cabin before brand new guests if you join the pre-sale! In addition to getting early dibs on cabin selection, all guests who book during the pre-sale will get

• Professional photo with Chris Jericho and your cabinmates

• Commemorative Rager at Sea Four Leaf Clover flag from Pro Wrestling Tees–perfect for collecting autographs OR use it as an awesome backdrop for your cruise display at home!

• More time to spread out your payments between now & final payment date

• Your vacation for 2022 is booked, relax and count down the days!

Please note at the time of making a reservation, each guest must agree to comply with COVID-19 Policies and Procedures in place at the time of sailing, acknowledge that vaccines may be required and that refunds will not be offered.

You may review Norwegian Cruise Line’s health and safety protocol for more details.