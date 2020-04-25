Chris Jericho Wishes Triple H a Happy 25th Anniversary: ‘One Of The Greatest’

Chris Jericho went to Twitter to share a message for Triple H on The Game’s 25 anniversary in WWE. Jericho posted the following video, in which he calls Triple H one of the greatest to step in a wrestling ring.

“Times and circumstances might change, but one thing that never changes is the amazing chemistry that I had with Triple H,” Jericho said. “I just want to wish him a happy 25th anniversary to one of the greatest to ever step inside of a wrestling ring, and a guy that I had just killer chemistry with. And every match we ever had together was great. So happy 25th anniversary. Lemmy would be very proud of you. And here’s to another 25 years of dominating the wrestling world as only The Game can do.”

WWE held a 25th anniversary celebration for Triple H on Smackdown, complete with roasts from Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon himself.