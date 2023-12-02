Chris Sabin Has No Plans To Use Option C on Alex Shelley

In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), Chris Sabin he had no intention to use Option-C to challenge Alex Shelley for the Impact World title. Option-C allows X Division champions to give up their belt to challenge for the World.

Sabin said: “I’m 1,000% happy being the X Division champion. For a long time, I thought Alex Shelley deserved to be a World Champion in some sort of major promotion and I’m happy to see him finally accomplish that. He’s having a good run and I want him to continue that. He’s not just my partner, he’s one of my best friends. So I want him to succeed and there’s no reason for me to go after him. I’m happy being the X-Division Champion. I want him to enjoy his run on top.“