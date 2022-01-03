Chris Sabin Discusses How Winning ROH World Title Would Impact His Legacy

Chris Sabin is set to challenge Jonathan Gresham for the original ROH World title at Impact Hard to Kill on Saturday, and in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of The Sportster, he discussed his respect for Gresham’s talents and what a victory would mean to his legacy. Here’s what Sabin had to say:

Chris Sabin on his respect for Jonathan Gresham’s talents: “I respect Jon a lot, I mean he works really hard to be a unique talent, just to be something different. Obviously he works out at the gym, he works hard when he’s training in the ring outside of wrestling and you can just tell by his body of work he’s just an amazing talent. He works really hard, he’s smart, he’s put in the work throughout the years, he went to Japan to train, it shows in the style, he has such a wide range of styles that he can display in the wrestling. He’s an amazing unique talent.”

On what becoming a world champion in multiple promotions would mean to his legacy after winning the Impact World title back in 2013: “Yeah, that’s huge. That’s something you can always go back and reference some sort of history in wrestling that you made. It’s not really that easy to do something new and solidify your name at such a historic level like that by winning two world championships in two different companies like that. It would mean a lot, it would add to my credentials, to my career, it would be something I’d be proud of.”