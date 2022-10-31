Clark Connors Weighs In On Karl Anderson Not Appearing At Battle Autumn, Good Brothers’ WWE Return

Karl Anderson won’t be at NJPW Battle Autumn because of his WWE deal, and Clark Connors recently weighed in on the whole situation. As reported earlier today, NJPW officially cancelled Anderson’s NEVER Openweight Championship defense against Hikuleo for the November 5th event as it conflicts with WWE Crown Jewel and Anderson said he would be doing Crown Jewel. Connors touched on the topic during a conversation with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:

On the Good Brothers’ WWE return throwing a monkeywrench into NJPW Battle Autumn: “Well I think that anytime you do business with the Good Brothers, there’s always a chance that they’re gonna be doing something wild like that. That’s just the part of the game.”

On Karl Anderson missing Battle Autumn: “Those guys are truly—you know them probably better than I do—but, yeah, any time they come into a situation, they’re always goofing around, but they’re always making money somewhere. Personally I want to see him come back and get his ass whooped by Hikuleo ‘cause I think Hikuleo is ready to do that. So who knows what the case is going to be? We’ll see. But that Saudi money, though.”