CM Punk & The Elite Meeting Was Reportedly Cancelled At Last Minute

Following the news from earlier today that AEW has terminated the contract of CM Punk, Haus of Wrestling reports that a sit-down meeting involving The Elite (Kenny Omega, Young Bucks), CM Punk, and Tony Khan was scheduled to take place last week in Atlanta before AEW All In in London, but that the Elite’s camp called the meeting off at the last minute. The hope was that the meeting would serve as a way for all sides to bury the hatchet and move on, and the cancellation of it reportedly added to Punk’s ongoing backstage frustrations going into All In, where he ended up getting into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

Punk’s termination follows AEW’s internal investigation into his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In in London. Punk was also, of course, famously involved in a backstage altercation with the Elite and others after the AEW All Out media scrum last year.